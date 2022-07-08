Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Woman Drowns in NH River, Police Say

New Hampshire State Police say 40-year-old Doreen Allen died after being pulled Thursday afternoon from Salmon Falls River in Rochester

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

A woman died after going into a New Hampshire river Thursday afternoon, authorities said Friday.

New Hampshire State Police said its marine unit responded around 4 p.m. alongside local police and fire crews to Salmon Falls River in Rochester.

The responders pulled the woman from the water and performed CPR.

The woman, identified Friday as 40-year-old Doreen Allen of Rochester, as taken to Frisbee Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to call 603-227-2115.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireROCHESTERdrowningSalmon Falls River
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us