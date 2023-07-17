Woman fatally beaten at Lowell home, son arrested, DA says

A man has been arrested in the beating death of his mother at an apartment in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, authorities said.

Elena Vainer, a 51-year-old from Reading, is believed to have been fatally beaten while visiting her son's condo on Middlesex Street, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Lowell police. Her son, 23-year-old Michael Belous, was arrested Monday morning on charges of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Belous was due in Lowell District Court Monday to face the charges, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Police were called to the residence early Monday morning for a report of a woman who was barely breathing after being beaten up, officials said. Officers found Vainer dead, her face clearly bruised.

Investigators believe that an altercation broke out at some point during Vainer's weekend visit to Belous' condo, leaving her with injuries to her head and neck, officials said.

The investigation into Vainer's killing remained under investigation.