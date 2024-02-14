Woman found dead after fire in Yarmouth

A woman has died after a fire in Yarmouth, Massachusetts on Tuesday that officials believe was started by smoking materials.

Firefighters responded to a medical alert activation at 115 Route 28 - the address of the Windrift Motel - around 9:50 p.m., according to the state Fire Marshal's Office. When they arrived, they found a woman dead in a studio-style residence and signs of a fire that had already burned out. Investigators believe the fire was an accident caused by smoking materials.

The victim has not been publicly identified, but officials say she was in her 60s and had mobility issues. She was alone at the time fo the fire. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

"First and foremost, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” said Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue in a media release. “I also want to remind everyone in our community that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts and the nation. Older adults are especially at risk. If you or a loved one smoke, please use a heavy ashtray on a sturdy surface and be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Fire officials stressed that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths. In the last five years, 45 Massachusetts residents have died in such fires.