Pedestrian hit by fire truck in Boston, police say

A pedestrian was hit by a fire truck in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday, according to authorities.
The incident occurred at about 12:25 p.m. on Bowdoin Street, Boston police said.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, according to police. The person's name or condition wasn't immediately released.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.