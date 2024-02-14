Boston

Pedestrian hit by fire truck in Boston, police say

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, police said. The person's name or condition wasn't immediately released

By Anthony Vega

A pedestrian was hit by a fire truck in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at about 12:25 p.m. on Bowdoin Street, Boston police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, according to police. The person's name or condition wasn't immediately released.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

