Woman in crosswalk struck by car in Arlington

A pedestrian was injured when a car hit her in a crosswalk Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Massachusetts.

Arlington police say they responded around 1:45 p.m. to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Park and Wollaston avenues.

Officers found an 81-year-old Arlington woman had been struck by a Toyota Corolla as she was crossing Park Avenue in a crosswalk. The woman was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

The Toyota driver, a 79-year-old Arlington woman, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. She was not injured.

Park Avenue was closed for several hours to accommodate the investigation but reopened at 4:25 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.