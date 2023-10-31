Woman killed in rollover crash in Alstead, New Hampshire

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Alstead, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Alstead Center Road.

New Hampshire State Police said that a 2015 Jeep Compass was travelling south, when it crossed the centerline, just south of Chartier Lane. It then drove off the road onto the northbound shoulder and hit an embankment, causing it to rollover, said police.

Police said Route 12A was shut down for several hours while troopers investigated the crash.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities identified the woman as Jeannie Davis, of Alstead.

Anyone with information about the crash should call New Hampshire State Police at 603-227-2177.