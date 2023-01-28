Local

MBTA

Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston

By Irvin Rodriguez

A woman was rescued from under a green line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts.

The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities.

Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the incident, but is expected to survive.

The incident doesn't appear to be the result of a mechanical or MBTA employee failure, authorities say.

