Woman Seriously Injured in Pelham, NH, Snowmobile Accident

A preliminary investigation indicated operator error as the cause of the accident. Speed and alcohol did not appear to factor into the crash, authorities said

By Shauna Golden

One woman was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident in Pelham, New Hampshire, Saturday afternoon, officials announced.

Pelham Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a snowmobile accident around 1:30 p.m. at a residence on Noella Avenue. Upon arrival, officials found a Massachusetts woman, later identified as Michelle Saball, on the ground suffering from serious injuries.

Saball, 60, of North Reading, Massachusetts, was transported to Lowell General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman had been driving a 1997 Arctic Cat 600, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation cited operator error as the cause of the accident.

Speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, authorities said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Pelham Police Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

