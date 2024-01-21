Woman shot, killed near her work in Pawtucket; man facing domestic murder charge

A 33-year-old woman was shot to death in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Friday night in what is believed to be a domestic incident, and a man is facing several charges.

Pawtucket police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that 34-year-old Michael J. Fernandes, of Pawtucket, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Jocelyn A. DoCouto, of Central Falls.

Officers were called to 430 Central Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots and found a woman who had been shot several times. The victim, later identified as DoCouto, was pronounced dead on scene.

A WJAR photographer saw at least four bullet casings on the ground outside of the beauty salon, located at 440 Central Avenue.

Officials told WJAR that the victim was possibly leaving work at Central and Kenyon Ave. when she was shot, and that a grey SUV was seen fleeing the area.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Police said they believed the homicide was domestic-related and that there was no ongoing threat to the public, announcing they had a person of interest in custody on Friday, WJAR reports.

It was announced this weekend that Fernandes has since been charged with domestic-murder, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, carrying a pistol without a license, large capacity feeding device prohibited, and domestic violation of a no contact order, WJAR reports. He is set to be arraigned in Providence District Court at 9 a.m. Monday. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Friends and family leaving flowers, candles and balloons outside Jae Slayed x Beat By Maggs Studio in Pawtucket tell WJAR they are in disbelief that this happened.

They say DoCouto, a mother of two, owned the hair braiding salon and was likely just finishing up work around 8 p.m. when she was tragically shot to death.

"It's unreal. I woke up to a nightmare," a friend who did not want to be identified told WJAR. "She was an ambassador to Black culture, Black hair, Black excellence and she was a powerhouse."

Friends say DeCouto helped pave the way for others to be able to open small businesses and that she mentored youth in the community.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien released a statement on social media mourning the loss of the "young mother, entrepreneur, and beloved friend to many."

"Unfortunately, senseless acts of gun violence and domestic violence continue to impact cities across the nation," he wrote. "In our ongoing efforts to promote a safer community, we remain committed to enhancing education, awareness and support that will lead to harm reduction and domestic violence prevention in our community."

Grebien also shared domestic violence resources that are available to the community, including the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center and the Nonviolence Institute.

This is Pawtucket's first homicide this year.