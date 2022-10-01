Woman's Body Found Burning on Cape Cod Yard, Son Arrested on Murder Charge

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother after her body was found burning on the front lawn of a home on Cape Cod Friday night, authorities said.

Adam Howe faces a murder charge after he was arrested by the Cape Cod SWAT team, according to prosecutors and Truro police.

Officials were first called to the scene in Truro at about 9:30 p.m. to check on a person's wellbeing as well as a separate fire, officials said. Officers realized a body was burning in the fire, and saw a man run inside the house, where he locked the door.

The SWAT team was called in and entered the home, where Howe, 34, was arrested. Authorities said the evidence suggested that his mother, Susan Howe, was the person whose body was burning outside.

Howe will receive a mental health evaluation based on what family told officers. State and local police are investigating what happened, officials said, along with the state fire marshal's office.

Susan Howe was the chair of the Truro Commission on Disabilities and president of the Truro Historical Society.