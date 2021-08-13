Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Worcester Announces Youth Vaccine Incentive Program

Residents ages 12 to 24 can enter to win one of four prizes if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus

By Katie Brace

NBC Universal, Inc.

Young people in Worcester, Massachusetts, can win a variety of prizes when they get vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the city’s new Youth Vax Giveaway, officials announced on Wednesday. 

Worcester residents ages 12 to 24 can enter to win one of four prizes if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the city’s website, including iPads, televisions and Nintendo Switches.

The sweepstakes announcement comes as COVID-19 cases rise across Massachusetts. In Worcester, 72% of all residents are vaccinated. According to city officials, 90% of older residents are vaccinated, while only 30% of young people are.

“In order to help incentivize our youth who are not yet fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with the Coalition for Healthy Greater Worcester and Worcester Earn-A-Bike has launched a Worcester Youth Vax Giveaway,” Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said. “If you’re a Worcester resident, fully vaccinated, and between the ages of 12 and 24, you can enter to win some pretty great prizes.”

Cases have been rising in Worcester over the past several weeks, mostly among unvaccinated people. Six residents are in intensive care units as a result of the virus, and all are unvaccinated, according to officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More Local News

Worcester Aug 12

Worcester Schools Mandating Masks to Begin School Year

Saint Vincent Hospital Aug 9

Saint Vincent Hospital Hires Over 100 Permanent Replacement Nurses

This article tagged under:

Worcestercovid vaccinevaccine incentivesyouth vaccination
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us