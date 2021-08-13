Worcester Announces Youth Vaccine Incentive Program

Young people in Worcester, Massachusetts, can win a variety of prizes when they get vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the city’s new Youth Vax Giveaway, officials announced on Wednesday.

Worcester residents ages 12 to 24 can enter to win one of four prizes if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the city’s website, including iPads, televisions and Nintendo Switches.

The sweepstakes announcement comes as COVID-19 cases rise across Massachusetts. In Worcester, 72% of all residents are vaccinated. According to city officials, 90% of older residents are vaccinated, while only 30% of young people are.

“In order to help incentivize our youth who are not yet fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with the Coalition for Healthy Greater Worcester and Worcester Earn-A-Bike has launched a Worcester Youth Vax Giveaway,” Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said. “If you’re a Worcester resident, fully vaccinated, and between the ages of 12 and 24, you can enter to win some pretty great prizes.”

Cases have been rising in Worcester over the past several weeks, mostly among unvaccinated people. Six residents are in intensive care units as a result of the virus, and all are unvaccinated, according to officials.