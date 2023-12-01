Massachusetts

Worcester Red Sox owners reportedly reach agreement to sell team

The agreement still needs to be approved by the Major League Baseball

By Staff Reports

The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox could soon have new owners.

The Worcester Red Sox is being sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, according to the Boston Globe. The WooSox would become the group's 27th team.

The principal owner, Larry Lucchino, is expected to stay on in his role as chairman. The team's 35-year lease to play at Polar Park remains intact, reports the Boston Globe.

