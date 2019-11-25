Worcester Red Sox Unveil New Name and Logo

The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox has announced the new name it will adopt with its move from Rhode Island to Massachusetts.

The Worcester Red Sox will also be known as the WooSox, the team confirmed during a live television ceremony Monday night.

The team, currently known as the Pawtucket Red Sox, or PawSox, will play one more season in Rhode Island before moving to a new $100 million, 10,000-seat ballpark in Worcester starting in the 2021 season.

The team had frequently been referred to as the Worcester Red Sox before the name became official.

Team president Charles Steinberg tells The Telegram & Gazette there have been more than 100 suggestions for a new name.

The team seemingly posted a cryptic tweet on Monday, potentially hinting at the new name.

In addition to the name, the team unveiled a new logo and fan apparel at the ceremony, which aired on the New England Sports Network.

The ceremony took place in the lobby of the Mercantile Center on 100 Front St. in Worcester, Massachusetts, and was free and open to the public.