19-Year-Old Shot Outside Worcester Home in Broad Daylight Dies From Injuries

The 19-year-old who was shot outside of his family's Massachusetts home on Friday in broad daylight has died, Worcester police said Saturday.

Brandon Dirsa died from his injuries following Friday's shooting, according to police.

Authorities responded to 1 Maxwell St. around 11:30 a.m. Friday for a report of gunshots. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man, later identified as Dirsa, on the front steps of the residence. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The 19-year-old who was shot lived in the multi-family building with his family, according to family and friends. They say he was outside on the steps when the shooting took place. The victim’s family and friends are not sure why this happened.

"I mean he's a good kid, he's always been good," family friend Blake Prentiss said. "He's always been a kid, he's always been in baseball, he's always good in school, he hasn't been a troublemaker or nothing like that you know, he's always been good. I don't understand what happened."

Detectives were on scene all afternoon Friday where a number of evidence markers, a pair of slippers and a bloody shirt could be seen.

Worcester police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651, or send an anonymous text to 274637.