Listen to ‘Fútbol y Soccer,' Our New Podcast Previewing the World Cup

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar just around the corner, fans' excitement is rising faster than Cristiano Ronaldo jumping to head a corner kick into the net.

For everyone getting ready for the biggest tournament in the world, we've created "Fútbol y Soccer," a bilingual podcast hosted by Jesús Quiñonez, sports anchor on Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra and NBC10 Boston.

Jesús is speaking to experts, former international soccer players and more to get their predictions, their favorites to win it all and what makes the first World Cup in the Middle East so special and different.

And because soccer is a sport that deserves to be enjoyed by all, we're offering the show in English and Spanish, with a first part, or "first half," in Spanish and a second part, or "second half," in English.

Listen below and find "Fútbol y Soccer" on your favorite podcasting app, including Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, and subscribe!



