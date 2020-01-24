Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Jason Menard

Wormtown Brewery Honors Fallen Firefighter With ‘Worcester’s Bravest’ Beer

The new brew honors fallen firefighter Jason Menard, and all proceeds go to the Menard Children's Fund

By Malcolm Johnson

By Malcolm Johnson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two months after a Worcester fire lieutenant was killed in the line of duty, a brewery in the Massachusetts city has created a beer in his honor.

Wormtown Brewery is paying tribute to Lt. Jason Menard with its new beer, aptly called "Worcester's Bravest." And even though the brewery didn't open until noon Friday, a line wrapped around the building starting at 10:45 a.m.

The beer, sold on tap and by the pack, took several weeks to make.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Decision 2020 57 mins ago

With Opponents in DC for Impeachment, Biden Campaigns in NH

Springfield kidnapping Jan 22

Man Arrested in Springfield Kidnapping Now Faces Child Rape Charges

Thousands contributed Friday to show love for Menard and his family.

More than $20,000 was raised, with all proceeds going to the Menard Children's Fund.

This article tagged under:

Jason MenardWorcesterWormtown Brewery
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us