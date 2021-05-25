Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shipwreck

Wreckage of Sunken Fishing Vessel From Maine Found Off Massachusetts

Four people died in the sinking, three from Maine and one from Massachusetts

Ocean-Generic-5476
Getty Images

The wreckage of a Maine fishing vessel that sank last year has been located off Massachusetts.

The sinking of the Emmy Rose killed four fishermen last November about 22 miles northeast of Provincetown. Klein Marine Systems, a New Hampshire company, announced the discovery of the vessel on Monday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Klein Marine had been working with the Coast Guard and federal authorities to locate the wreck. An investigation into the sinking is ongoing.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 2 mins ago

Parents Call for End of School Mask Mandate in Mass.

Bruins 29 mins ago

Cam Neely Gives Update on Bruins Free Agents Tuukka Rask, David Krejci

The sinking led to the deaths of Captain Robert Blethen Jr. of Georgetown, Maine, and crew members Jeffrey Matthews of Portland, Maine; Ethan Ward of Pownal, Maine; and Michael Porper of Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shipwreckMassachusettsMaineCape CodEmmy Rose
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us