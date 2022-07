A crash in Wrentham, Massachusetts, left six people injured Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash in front of the Arbor Inn Motel on Route 1 southbound. The road was expected to be closed for about two hours.

The crash involved a Jeep and another vehicle, police said.

Six people, including adults and children, were taken to hospitals in Rhode Island with serious injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.