Wrong-Way Crash Kills Driver on I-93 in Boston

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of the driver of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Boston early Saturday morning.

According to state police investigators, the driver of an SUV was traveling southbound on the northbound side of the highway near Columbia Road around 2:30 a.m. when it struck two drivers traveling the correct way northbound.

Those drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did the driver of a third vehicle which it struck before coming to a halt, according to state police.

The driver of the SUV, a male who has yet to be identified otherwise, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police officials said.

All drivers of the other vehicles struck were transported to Boston Medical Center.