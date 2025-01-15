New Hampshire

Wrong-way driver arrested on I-93 in NH

No crashes or injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to state police

By Marc Fortier

A wrong-way driver was arrested by state police on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

State police said the driver, 63-year-old Dexter Ciley, of Laconia, was arrested for reckless conduct and is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court at a later date.

The arrest happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday after Cilley reportedly drove a Honda Accord the wrong way up the Exit 2 northbound off-ramp. He then drove southbound in the norhtbound lanes until state police caught up to him.

At that point, police said Cilley attempted to make a U-turn to reverse direction, at which point he was stopped and taken into custody.

No crashes or injuries were reported in relation to the incident, according to state police.

