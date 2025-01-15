Wrong-way driver arrested on I-93 in NH

A wrong-way driver was arrested by state police on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

State police said the driver, 63-year-old Dexter Ciley, of Laconia, was arrested for reckless conduct and is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court at a later date.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The arrest happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday after Cilley reportedly drove a Honda Accord the wrong way up the Exit 2 northbound off-ramp. He then drove southbound in the norhtbound lanes until state police caught up to him.

At that point, police said Cilley attempted to make a U-turn to reverse direction, at which point he was stopped and taken into custody.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No crashes or injuries were reported in relation to the incident, according to state police.