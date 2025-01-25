Massachusetts

Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Route 3 in Plymouth

The roadway was shut down for over three hours

By Marc Fortier

A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash on Route 3 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, overnight.

State police said they received reports of a wrong-way driver on Route 3 south in Plymouth shortly before midnight on Friday. Soon after, a trooper on patrol reported a single-car crash that appeared to be related. All southbound lanes were closed while emergency crews responded to the scene, reopening around 3:30 a.m.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Boston hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

