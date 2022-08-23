Wu, Boston Public School Officials to Share District's Plan for Return to School Amid Orange Line Shutdown

The first weekday commute during the Boston transit system's Orange Line shutdown appeared to go fairly smoothly Monday, but officials have warned bigger challenges are still ahead, including when students return to schools in September.

The 11-mile subway line that runs from the city of Malden north of Boston to the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood shut down for 30 days on Friday night so the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority can make track and signal repairs that would normally take a year. To complicate matters, a section of the MBTA's Green Line also shut down for a month on Monday for the completion of construction work.

While many had looked to Monday as the first real test since the shutdown began, Mayor Michelle Wu has said she believes the real test is when Boston's students become a part of the daily weekday commute.

Wu is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday alongside Acting Superintendent Drew Echelson, and BPS Transportation Director Delavern Stanislaus to share steps the school district is taking to mitigate the impacts of the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown.

During the monthlong shutdown, the T is providing shuttle buses between stations, and the city has set aside designated bus-only travel lanes on some streets. Commuter rail lines are also running with increased frequency. The T has also deployed hundreds of workers to help commuters navigate the new system, including General Manager Steve Poftak.

The Orange Line normally handles about 100,000 trips per weekday, according to the MBTA. In addition to bringing commuters to work every day, visitors also use the Orange Line to access many top tourist destinations.

After taking an Orange Line shuttle bus and transferring to the Green Line at Copley Square, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave her impressions of how the shutdown's first workday went. She was happy with how her ride went, but noted that signage could be better — and that stiffer tests of the system lie ahead.

Wu took two buses and a subway train to get to work at City Hall on Monday, a little late.

"It went pretty smoothly," she said. "It was a little bit longer than a usual commute, but no real bottlenecks or traffic along the way."

So far, the traffic nightmares that had been anticipated with more vehicles on the roads and reconfigured streets have not materialized. MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told NBC10 Boston that Mondays have seen unusually light traffic since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and he expected Tuesday and Wednesday to see more congested roads.

For Boston Public Schools, Thursday, Sept. 8 marks the first day of school for grades 1-12, and Monday, Sept. 12 is when pre-k and kindergarten students will be back in the classroom.