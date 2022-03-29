Wu to Give Update on Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End

Over the past two years, restaurants in Boston's North End have relied on outdoor dining to keep serving their customers and stay open during the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But restaurant owners are in the North End are still battling with Mayor Michelle Wu over a $7,500 fee, arguing that no other part of Boston is subject to the same fee for outdoor dining spaces. In addition, restaurants will be charged $458 a month for each parking spot used in their outdoor dining areas.

Small businesses and restaurants in the city are able to apply for a temporary, seasonal license for outdoor dining, a program that started during the pandemic. The fee is specific to the North End, which is known for its restaurants and eateries, but also for its tight streets and limited parking options.

Wu has said the fees are necessary because there are so many restaurants in this section of the city. Restaurant owners have threatened to sue over the fee, while Wu has threatened to end outdoor dining in the North End altogether.

“That’s a little bit over the top," said Constance Abram of DePasquale Ventures. "That's too much money, it is way too much money considering no other places charge fees and that should be something symbolic in my opinion.”

“She is not going to be welcome in the North End if she doesn't walk this back,” Abram said.

Wu is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the North End outdoor dining fee. It’s unclear what she will say, but restaurant owners and North End residents are expected to join her for her announcement.