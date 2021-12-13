Wu to Outline Boston's Winter Weather Plan Monday

Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to outline Boston's plan for winter weather and resources for residents Monday.

Wu will hold a 9 a.m. press conference with other city officials at the Boston Public Works yard. The preparations include resources for older adults and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Meanwhile, Boston continues to struggle with homelessness. Last week, Wu said she had no timeline for her plan to relocate people living in the area known as “Mass. and Cass," where tents line Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

“We don’t have a specific timeline. We are working as quickly as possible,” Wu said at a coronavirus response press conference.