Wu's proposal on Mass. and Cass approved by Boston City Council

The Boston City Council has approved Mayor Michelle Wu's proposal to give police the authority to clear encampments in the area known as Mass. and Cass, but many cast doubt on the city's ability to help the people who are living in those tents once they've been cleared.

City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo voted against his own version of the amended ordinance Wednesday, along with Councilors Kendra Lara and Frank Baker.

"We have had sweeps of clearing of encampments," Arroyo said. "The fact that we're still here talking about it should tell you just how blatantly unsuccessful those attempts have been."

Amendments include eliminating fines, adding daily checks on the number of beds available and forcing the city to offer transportation to shelters. But some say it's not enough, calling on Massachusetts leaders to step in.

"The state really has to invest in this issue. They really have to invest in long-term care beds," Arroyo said.

Even the yes votes have reservations about the lack of long-term care beds, shelter space and treatment programs.

"I don't feel reassured that any of this has a comprehensive plan. There's no additional budget to address those issues," said City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

"We have to know that this is not going to solve the problem, but it is going to be part of the solution," added City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune.

The ordinance will take effect one week after Wu signs it.

"The reason why any of these provisions have been put in place to begin with is because it's just not safe for people to live in Boston, throughout the winter, in a tent on the street," Wu said Wednesday.