Yas Chicken opens new location south of Boston

A growing local group of chicken places has expanded once again, opening a new location south of Boston.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via an article from The Enterprise), Yas Chicken is now open in Brockton, moving into a space on Route 27 east of the downtown area. The new outlet joins others in Burlington, Lawrence, Lynn, and Providence, RI, and offers chicken sandwiches, tenders, macaroni and cheese, tots, fries, and more.

The address for the new location of Yas Chicken in Brockton is 645 Crescent Street (Route 27), Brockton, MA, 02302. The website for all locations is at https://www.yaschicken.com/

