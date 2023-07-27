Local

Beyoncé

You still have an opportunity to attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop at Gillette Stadium

The tickets on the low-end are currently available for $190. 

By Irvin Rodriguez

Although you might be worried that there are no tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour at Gillette Stadium left, you still have a chance to experience the concert.

According to Gametime, you would have to pay $6,535 per ticket on the higher end to get into Beyoncé's concert.

That's not the case for transportation, as commuter train tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour at Gillette Stadium became available Tuesday at 11 a.m. and were sold out within 9 minutes.

With limited trains to the 68,000-person capacity venue, the $20 round-trip tickets are a highly sought-after way to avoid expensive rides or extensive traffic for the Aug. 1 concert.

Destinations for the Gillette Stadium concerts can be found on the MBTA website, and tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app.

Beyoncé
