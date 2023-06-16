Matthew Judon reacts to DeAndre Hopkins' visit with Patriots

DeAndre Hopkins' visit with the New England Patriots this week reportedly went well, but he ended up leaving Gillette Stadium without a contract.

Multiple reports suggest the free agent wide receiver is in no rush to choose a new team and sign a contract, and we're still a month away from training camps starting up across the NFL.

One Patriots player who saw Hopkins in Foxboro was linebacker Matthew Judon. Hopkins posted a picture of him and Judon inside the locker room to his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption, "La familia."

Judon was at a community event with Crossroads RI on Thursday evening and was asked about Hopkins' meeting with the Patriots.

"He still has that decision to make to where he wants to play," Judon told WPRI-TV’s JP Smollins. "But he’s a very talented football player. Everything that he’s done in his career can’t be taken away from him. So, if he wants to join the team, we’ll love to have him. But if not, we’ve played him before, so we know how to guard him as well."

Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) - who was just seen with @DeAndreHopkins on his visit to Foxboro - talks about the possibility of the All-Pro WR joining the #Patriots 👀@jpsmollins caught up with him this evening in Johnston spending time with children from @CrossroadsRI @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/c2OZ48Stao — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) June 15, 2023

There haven't been any reports about upcoming visits for Hopkins. So far he's just met with the Tennessee Titans and the Patriots -- two teams with a good amount of cap space but aren't Super Bowl contenders.

Bringing a wide receiver of Hopkins' caliber into the fold would be a massive upgrade for the Patriots offense -- a unit that has good depth but lacks star power and high-end playmaking ability.

Hopkins is no longer a top-five wideout, but he remains a very productive player who draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses and opens up better matchups for the other skill position guys around him.