2 children drown in pool at Bay Area home day care

By Stephen Ellison and Damian Trujillo

Two children drowned and a third was rescued Monday in a pool at a home day care in South San Jose, police said.

At 9:05 a.m., officers responded to assist fire crews with a report of juveniles falling into a pool at the Happy Happy Daycare facility in the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive in the city's Almaden neighborhood, police said.

Three children were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, and two were pronounced dead at the hospitals, police said.

The third child's status was later updated to non-life threatening.

It was not immediately known if the daycare was licensed. A search on the state's website did not show a license issued for Happy Happy Daycare in San Jose.

An investigator with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is among those trying to determine if any crimes were committed, and if anyone at the center should face criminal charges.

