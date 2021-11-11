49 Tons of Trader Joe's Raw Chicken Products Recalled for Bone Fragments

About 49 tons of raw chicken products shipped to Trader Joe's and other retailers are being recalled due to bone fragment contamination, the USDA said Thursday.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said Innovative Solutions Inc. of Kent, Washington, would recall 97,887 pounds of "raw ground chicken patty products" after consumers reported finding pieces of bone in their chicken burgers.

The recall covers 1-pound packages of Trader Joe's Chile Lime Chicken Burgers with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721. It also covers 9-pound boxes of Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders with lot codes 2361 or 2631.

The FSIS said consumers should throw away the recalled products or return them to the place of purchase.