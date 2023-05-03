Texas Authorities Investigate Bizarre Cases of Dead, Mutilated Cows in Three Counties

What to Know Cows were killed and mutilated in Madison, Brazos and Robertson Counties in Texas

The cows’ manner of death is unknown and the incisions were bloodless

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is offering a $5,000 reward

The Animal Legal Defense Fund has stepped up to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed and mutilated six cows in three Texas counties in April.

Six cattle died mysteriously, with their tongues removed, the hide around one side of their mouths gone and no blood spilled, authorities said in April. It happened about 100 miles north of Houston.

The cows were from different locations, pastures, and herds.

A rancher found a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow with its tongue completely removed by a "straight, clean cut, with apparent precision" along the jawline where the cow's face was exposed. Scavaging animals did not touch the cow's body so it had been decaying for several weeks before the rancher found it.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said while investigating, law enforcement discovered five other cows -- four adults and one yearling -- dead in identical conditions in Brazos and Robertson counties. Two of the cows had their anus and genitalia removed with the same level of precision found in their tongues’ removal.

While investigating the scene near all six cows, law enforcement did not find evidence of a struggle, footprints, tire marks, or disturbed grass near the bodies.

“Regardless of this case’s bizarre details, six cows are victims of these crimes,” said Animal Legal Defense Fund Managing Attorney Emily Lewis. “Since violent crimes are not always species-specific, we recommend this crime be taken seriously by the entire community. We will do all we can to support law enforcement’s search for answers and accountability for this case.”

If you have information about these incidents, contact Investigator Foster with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.