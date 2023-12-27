Fort Worth

8 puppies rescued after being dumped on Texas highway

By De'Anthony Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

A litter of eight precious puppies were rescued after they were dumped on the side of a highway in Fort Worth, the Humane Society of North Texas said Wednesday.

The humane society said a Good Samaritan saw a puppy's nose poking through a crack in a plastic crate that was locked and sealed with tape near FM 11897 and Interstate 35.

Humane Society of North Texas

The person then took the fur babies to the humane society's main facility off Lancaster Avenue.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The facility's medical team assessed and cared for all eight puppies, who are now being closely monitored after being moved to a quiet location, according to the animal shelter.

"It is truly disheartening—how can someone intentionally place eight puppies inside a plastic box, lock it, seal it with tape, and abandon them on a highway-- the intentional act of leaving them for dead is unfathomable," HSNT said in a released statement Wednesday.

Humane Society of North Texas

Officials reported that the Good Samaritan, who declined to speak to the media, did not consider themselves a hero. They believed they did what was necessary and right.

U.S. & World

news 27 mins ago

A ‘significant objection' to 529 college savings plans will go away on Jan. 1. ‘This is a big deal,' expert says

China 30 mins ago

China's Alibaba must face a US toymaker's lawsuit over sales of allegedly fake Squishmallows

To help these adorable puppies or to see how to adopt them, head to the Humane Society of North Texas website.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us