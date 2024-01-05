Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Oregon after window and chunk of fuselage blow out mid-air

The flight left Portland for Ontario, California, at 4:52 p.m. but returned just before 5:30 p.m

By Associated Press

Photo of window blown out mid-air on Alaska Airlines flight from Portland to Ontario.
Kyle Rinker

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air, media reports said.

A passenger sent KATU-TV a photo showing what appears to be an exit row missing a door and window. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

In a statement posted on X, Alaska Airlines confirmed the plane landed safely back in Portland after experiencing an "incident soon after departure." The airline added the plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The flight left Portland for Ontario, California, at 4:52 p.m. but returned just before 5:30 p.m.

KPTV-TV reports photos sent in by a passenger showed a large section of the airplane's fuselage was missing.

U.S. & World

recall alert 2 hours ago

Salm Partners recalls more than 133,000 pounds of Parkview turkey kielbasa

Flu 2 hours ago

Flu and COVID infections got worse over the holidays, CDC says

The FAA did not immediately respond to an email request for information.

The Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alaska Airlines
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us