Amtrak Downeaster looks to increase fare as it breaks ridership records

The Amtrak is used by many people to commute to work daily.

The Amtrak Downeaster in Maine is proposing to increase certain fares due to rising operational costs.

This after a record-breaking August, where they had 61,000 passengers use the service, according to News Center Maine.

The proposal, which awaits approval in the upcoming weeks could possibly increase fares by anywhere from 2 to 6 dollars each way.

These increase in costs of about 20% are due to "fuel prices, the cost of insurance, and overall operation," outlined Natalie Bogart from the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority.

According to the organization, the maximum one-way coach fares will not exceed $6 and the Business Class seating will not exceed $12.

The proposed fare increase is expected to be decided by the board of directors at a public meeting on October 23.

If these changes are approved, the new fares will take effect on Nov. 1.

