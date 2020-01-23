Antonio Brown Turns Himself in to Police 24 Hours After Arrest Warrant Issued

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has turned himself into police one day after his arrest warrant was issued by police.

In a press release Wednesday, the Hollywood Police Department said Brown is being charged with one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an occupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief.

Police responded to the Hollywood, Florida, home of Brown on Tuesday, where they arrested his trainer, Glen Holt, on a battery charge, officials said.

Officers then said they were able to take Holt into custody, but were unsuccessful in making contact with Brown.

Holt, 35, was charged with one count of burglary with battery. He was booked into jail, where he was being held on $20,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The alleged victim, the driver of a tractor-trailer moving truck, was seen leaving the scene.

Police announced earlier this month that their athletic league had severed ties with Brown after a series of tense confrontations at his home.