SEATTLE

Bags With Human Remains Discovered Along Seattle Shore

One of the bags was in the water, police said

Workers put up plywood over the windows of a Seattle police precinct Monday, June 8, 2020, in Seattle
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Bags full of human remains were discovered along the shoreline in Seattle, police said Friday night.

The discovery included "several bags," and at least one was in the water, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to a park along Elliott Bay, on a point across from the city's main waterfront and Pike Place Market, after someone reported a "suspicious bag on the beach," the department said.

U.S. & World

Geoffrey Berman 12 hours ago

DOJ Tries to Oust US Attorney Investigating Trump Allies

Decision 2020 9 hours ago

Amid Wave of Cultural Change, Trump Tries to Stir a Backlash

Detectives responded after officers determined the contents to be remains, police said.

Identities of the dead or the number of bodies possibly involved was unknown.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

SEATTLE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us