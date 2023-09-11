9/11 anniversary

Biden calls for national unity as he marks 9/11 anniversary with US troops in Alaska

Biden’s Alaska remarks mark the first time he has delivered a 9/11 anniversary speech as president at a site that was not hit in the attack

President Joe Biden speaks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sept. 11, 2023, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Monday for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, on his way back to Washington from a trip to India and Vietnam.

In his speech at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in front of an audience of more than 1,000 service members, first responders and their families, Biden said the anniversary is a time to remember our sense of national unity.

“This day reminds us we must never lose that sense of national unity,” he said. “Let that be the common cause of our time. Let us honor Sept. 11 by renewing our faith in one another.”

The administration also said it is giving $4 million from the 9/11 Memorial Act grant program to the National September 11 Memorial & Memorial Plaza in New York City.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Biden's Alaska remarks mark the first time he has delivered a 9/11 anniversary speech as president at a site that was not hit in the attack. In 2022, Biden delivered remarks at the Pentagon. In 2021, he visited ground zero in New York, traveled to Shanksville and then went to the Pentagon.

More: Remembering 9/11

9/11 16 hours ago

The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska

news 7 hours ago

Photos: America marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

Other top officials of the Biden administration and their families are remembering 9/11 at the more traditional sites for administration commemorations. Earlier on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited New York City's September 11th Memorial. First Lady Jill Biden is laying a wreath at the Pentagon memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is laying a wreath in Shanksville, Pennsylvania in honor of Flight 93.

This article tagged under:

9/11 anniversaryJoe BidenAlaska9/11
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us