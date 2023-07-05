Florida Keys

Boaters find $1.5 million worth of cocaine and hashish off Florida coast

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

NBC Universal, Inc.

Around 150 pounds of drugs have been found by boaters in the Florida Keys in the past week, authorities said.

The recreational boaters discovered 87 pounds of hashish and 62 pounds of cocaine, U.S. Border Patrol officials said Wednesday.

The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $1.4 million, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said.

Slosar said the drugs were seized by Border Patrol.

