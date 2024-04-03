‘Call Her Daddy' star Alex Cooper to host live watch parties for 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock

Alex Cooper is tapping into her inner athlete this summer for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host will be leading “Watch with Alex Cooper” during the Summer Games, a series of interactive watch parties that will stream on Peacock.

Alex Cooper will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/bpMiADboYA — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) April 3, 2024

The former Boston University soccer player will be joined by soon-to-be-announced guests throughout the series, watching Team USA compete in sports at the Olympic games including soccer, gymnastics and basketball. In the series, Cooper will also provide insight, interact with viewers and answer questions in real-time.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“As a former athlete, the chance to cheer on the world’s greatest athletes at the Olympics is beyond thrilling,” said Cooper. “I am so excited to be partnering with NBC and Peacock to present this interactive watch-party format for the first time from the Olympics, designed to bring audiences even closer to the excitement of in Paris. We are going to have so much fun.”

Cooper will also record “Call Her Daddy” from Paris and will produce additional Olympics-related content with NBCU leading up to the Games.

The content partnership joins other Olympics companion programming on Peacock, including the "Gold Zone" which will stream live on Peacock with hosts Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Cooper has "attracted a fanatical audience by being unapologetically fun and original, and she has been a vocal supporter of women’s sports and female empowerment," says Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, in a statement. "'Watch with Alex Cooper' is designed to put the viewer in the room with her and her friends as they watch the athletes of Team USA take on the world."

“Call Her Daddy” is one of the world’s top podcasts with an average of 5 million listeners per week. Her podcast alternates between solo episodes with Cooper diving into her own life or interviews with big-time celebrity guests. The show is best known for giving females the platform to unromantically open up about relationships, women’s rights, and mental health.

In 2023, Cooper launched her own Gen-Z-focused media company, Trending, and its subsidiary, The Unwell Network, alongside her partner Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

"Watch with Alex Cooper" will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics and NBC apps via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.