WNBA legend Candace Parker named president of Adidas women's basketball 

Candance Parker is the new president of Adidas women’s basketball, the company announced on Wednesday.

The news comes just days after the WNBA legend announced her retirement from basketball, following a wildly successful 16-year career.

Parker, an Adidas brand partner for 16 years, was the first woman to receive a signature shoe with Adidas in 2010 and told Fast Company she now wants to be involved in the company's meetings and important decisions.

"In her new role as President, Parker will collaborate with the brand to create a powerful platform aimed at influencing and elevating the future of women's sports," Adidas basketball global GM Eric Wise said in a statement. "The WNBA legend will leverage her deep understanding of the game and the needs of female athletes to define a clear and impactful direction, with a focus on access, increased representation, and breaking down barriers on a global scale.”

The majority of Parker’s career was spent with the Los Angeles Sparks (2008-2020) after she was selected as the No. 1 overall out of Tennessee. She went on to play a season with the Chicago Sky (2021-2022) and the Las Vegas Aces (2023) to conclude her career.

The three-time WNBA champion says she is committed to making a difference in sport through the brand.

“This new leadership role symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports,” Parker said. “It’s about fostering a movement focused on representation, access and innovation.”

As Parker steps into her next chapter with Adidas, her vision to redefine the landscape of women’s sports for generations to come is clear.