Carnival Cruise Line glitch showed lower drink prices for guests

An offer that seemed too good to be true for Carnival Cruise Line customers was too good to be true.

A glitch on Carnival's website occurred late Friday night and incorrectly labeled the booking prices for its Cheers! beverage packages.

The daily price of the drink packages showed up correctly on the website, but the full price did not when a guest reached checkout. That led customers to believe they could get a whole cruise worth of drinks for a one-day price.

Some guests were able to click "purchase" on the lower prices, but they will not actually be able to enjoy drinks that cheap.

Carnival is offering a discount to those who tried to capitalize on the bargain but will not honor the prices that were displayed as part of the glitch. Instead, customers will get a one-time code should they wish to get a Cheers! package again.

"The IT issue related to Cheers! sales on Carnival.com has been resolved," Carnival brand ambassador John Heald wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. The price per day was correctly displayed but the calculation in the checkout cart was in error. All guests who booked this glitch will get a refund of their purchase and a one-time discount code should they wish to repurchase."

Cheers! packages start at $59.95 per person per day.