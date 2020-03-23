CDC: 18 New Cases of Coronavirus in Maine

Representatives from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 107 cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday. That's up 18 cases since Sunday.

Twelve of the patients have been hospitalized. Overall, more than 3,000 people have requested tests. There are 2,791 negative test results across the state.



"I want to ask everyone to live your life as if COVID-19 is already in your community. When it comes to outbreaks, we are often detecting just the tip of the iceberg." Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said. "What we know right now is that even if COVID-19 hasn't been confirmed in your community, it's probably there."

As the number of COVID-19 cases grows in Maine, leaders on the island of North Haven have decided to ban anyone who isn't a full-time resident.

Shah also said that the CDC will shift toward focusing testing on the groups at the highest risk. That includes those with previous medical history and older residents.

Throughout the state, officals are continuing distribution of medical protective equipment and sending out almost 22,000 pieces of equipment like masks and gloves equally throughout the state, Shah said. But it's still not enough.

"The amount... that we need does not match yet what we have received," he said.

Despite advice from Gov. Janet Mills to practice social distancing, Mainers seemed to flood the beaches over the weekend. Several beaches in the state were at capacity, according to Newscenter Maine.

The majority of the state's coronavirus cases are in Cumberland County. During a briefing last week, Shah reminded the public that young people are not immune to COVID-19 and asked that the younger generation be "part of the cure."