Sen. Bob Menendez co-defendant pleads guilty to conspiracy, will cooperate with prosecutors

A co-defendant in the alleged corruption investigation into New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez who was accused of giving the senator's wife a luxury convertible has agreed to plead guilty and will cooperate with prosecutors, NBC New York has learned.

Businessman Jose Uribe pleaded guilty to seven counts in connection with the alleged corruption probe, including conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services fraud, obstruction of justice and more.

Menendez, a Democrat, and his wife stand accused of taking bribes of gold bars, a luxury car and cash in exchange for using his outsized sway in foreign affairs to help the government of Egypt — and others — as well as other corrupt acts, according to an indictment that came down in Sept. 2023.

Uribe is a New Jersey businessman in the trucking and insurance business who was friends with fellow defendant Wael Hana, according to an indictment. Hana and Uribe allegedly got Nadine Menendez a Mercedes convertible after the senator called a government official about another case involving an associate of Uribe, according to the indictment.

“Congratulations mon amour de la vie, we are the proud owners of a 2019 Mercedes,” Nadine Menendez texted her husband, along with a heart emoji, after they got the vehicle.

Uribe allegedly gave the Mercedes to Menendez and his wife as he sought help with a criminal investigation into his associates being run out of the New Jersey state attorney general’s office. In exchange, Menendez is accused of calling then-New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal directly about the matter.

Uribe agreed to cooperate with the prosecution looking into the allegations against New Jersey's senior senator and will testify against Menendez. In his hearing before a judge on Friday, Uribe admitted to giving the car to Nadine Menendez "in return for Senator Menedez using his power and influence...to get a favorable outcome and to stop all investigations related to one of my associates."

He also admitted the car was given as part of an effort to halt a different investigation "into another person who I considered to be a member of my family." Uribe said he tried to hide the payments he made on the luxury vehicle "because I knew it was wrong. I knew that giving a car in return for influencing a United States Senator to stop a criminal investigation was wrong, and I deeply regret my actions."

The plea agreement states Uribe must "truthfully and completely disclose all information with the respect to the activities of himself and others concerning all matters about which this Office inquires of him."

Uribe is one of three businessmen the couple is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from, along with Hana and Fred Daibes. After he got a subpoena relating to Menendez, Uribe said he met with Nadine Menendez at a Marriott hotel, where she questioned him about what he would say about the car payments.

"I told her that I would say a good friend of mine was in a financial situation and I was helping that friend make the payments on the car, and when she was financially stable, she will pay me back," Uribe said in court Friday. He said Nadine approved of his plan at the time.

In late 2022, Uribe said he got a check from Nadine Menendez paying him back for the car payments, which he deposited.

Menendez, his wife and all of the other defendants have pleaded not guilty. Uribe previously pleaded not guilty in October, but in a surprise change, changed his plea on Friday.

Had he been convicted on all seven counts, Uribe faced up to 95 years in prison. It was not clear what prison time, if any, he would face as a result of the plea deal.