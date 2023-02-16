Commuters Help Make Texas Street Dancer's Taylor Swift Concert Dream Come True

If you drive in Arlington past the intersection of Cooper and Pleasant Ridge outside the Parks Mall at Arlington, you've probably seen Jaylan Ford dancing his heart out on a traffic island.

"You're an inspiration! I love you, man," one passer-by said as Ford pumped his fists and bobbed his head to music only he can hear through his earbuds. "I listen to Taylor Swift," Ford said.

Taylor Swift is in heavy rotation on Ford's playlist.

"Taylor Swift, I just like all her songs," Ford said. "I can't name one song I don't like."

"It feels good every day 'cause I'm doing something positive," Ford said, smiling ear-to-ear. "They're like, 'why is he so happy? Why is he dancing? Why is he happy?'"

One of the regular commuters who pass by Ford has befriended him. Marci Munguia wanted to do something nice for the young man who brightens so many days with his effervescent smile and joyful dancing.

"I don't know where he gets the energy, but he loves getting up in the morning and making people smile," Munguia said. "He's a big 'Swifty.' He loves Taylor Swift. He told me she was coming to concert her soon and that he'd love to be there, and so I decided to see what I could do."

Munguia posted it on her NextDoor account and social media, and Ford's mother set up a GoFundMe account, and the donations rolled in. Now Ford has enough money to get a ticket to see Taylor Swift perform.

"I'm showing people how to be happy, you know, and I feel fortunate for everything that's coming around," Ford said. "I just feel blessed every single day!"

Taylor Swift will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for three nights, starting March 31.

You can follow Jaylan Ford on social media here.