I-95 in Conn. could be closed for ‘significant amount of time' after fiery crash

Both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk have been closed for hours after two tractor-trailers and another vehicle collided early Thursday morning and some of them caught fire. The governor said the highway could be closed for"a significant amount of time" and asks people to avoid driving in the area.

Gov. Ned Lamont said crews are looking at the structural damage to the bridge and the state has urged trucking companies to avoid the area and use Interstate 84 or Interstate 87 instead.

Lamont said state police are investigating the crash and that will take house. He also said he has reached out to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

One of the vehicles, a truck hauling gasoline caught, fire under the Fairfield Avenue overpass and that road is closed as well.

State police said they learned around 5:30 a.m. about the collision on I-95 South, near exit 15 in Norwalk, at the Fairfield Avenue overpass, and vehicles were on fire.

Officials said there is damage to the bridge, but the area is safe.

Traffic camera video showed fireballs and thick black smoke billowing from the scene.

Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a tanker, a flatbed and one car were involved and 8,500 gallons of gasoline spilled from the tanker.

DEEP is also evaluating the nearby Norwalk River because of the runoff from battling the fire.

I-95 South is closed between exits 16 and 15 and I-95 North is closed at exit 13, according to CTRoads.org.

They said marine units, private and from various police and fire departments, are in the water preparing for the possibility of runoff reaching the water because the catch basin system that runs along I-95 drains into Norwalk harbor.

United Illuminating is cutting power because power lines under the bridge were melted, according to DEEP.

Emergency Services are working to extinguish a petroleum truck on fire on I95, underneath the Fairfield Ave overpass in Norwalk. I95 is closed in the area. This will impact local roads throughout Norwalk for an extended period of time and will create heavy traffic delays. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/G8Xi6tGJ9N — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) May 2, 2024

Minor injuries have been reported.

Anyone who is traveling in the area is asked to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.