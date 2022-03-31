Disney Spurs Far-Right Media Organization's Push Into Kids' Content

The conservative media organization The Daily Wire announced plans to invest $100 million to create programming for children to counter "woke media companies."

The move follows Disney's opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education act — which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — which was signed into Florida law this week. The law restricts discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms. A group of over a dozen students, parents, educators and advocates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Board of Education.

The Daily Wire said Wednesday it plans to roll out live-action and animated children's entertainment. It also will spend another $100 million on similar content for adults. The programming is scheduled to launch on The Daily Wire's subscription streaming service in spring 2023.

"Americans are tired of giving their money to woke media companies who hate them," Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing said in a statement. "They're tired of giving their money to woke media companies who want to indoctrinate their children with radical race and gender theory. They want to do more than just cancel them. They want alternatives."

