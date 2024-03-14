Milwaukee

‘Instantly went into daddy mode': Bus driver rescues toddler wandering steps from road

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dramatic video captured a Milwaukee, Wis. bus driver rescuing a young child that he observed in the middle of the road last month.

The camera on the bus captures a young boy, dressed in just a shirt and a diaper on a cold day, walking in the middle of a roadway just steps away from oncoming traffic.

It was at that moment when driver Keyon Finkley quickly pulled the bus over and took action.

“I got scared and instantly went into Daddy mode,” Finkley said to NBC affiliate TMJ.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Finkley quickly hopped out of the bus and picked up the toddler before he could make his way into moving traffic.

“They trained to look two or three blocks ahead to be able to know everything around us. I saw the little boy starting to come out on my right side and start to run into traffic,” Finkley said.

Finkley placed the boy in his seat while they waited for police to arrive, according to TMJ.

U.S. & World

San Francisco 43 mins ago

United flight from San Francisco missing external panel after landing in Oregon

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Judge delays Trump's hush-money criminal trial 30 days due to last-minute evidence dump

According to police, the boy reunited with his family shortly afterward and was not injured.

This article tagged under:

Milwaukee
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us