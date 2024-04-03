Powerball

Drawing nears for $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot, the 9th largest in US history

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

An estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history will be up for grabs Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot on Jan. 1, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich.

Lottery officials note that thousands of people have won smaller prizes, which range from $2 to $2 million.

The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $527.3 million.

