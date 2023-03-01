westport

Vehicle Crashes into High School in Conn., Causes Gas Leak

Submitted Photo

A vehicle crashed into Staples High School in Westport on Wednesday morning and a gas leak was reported.

Firefighters were called to the school on North Avenue just before 8 a.m. after getting a report of a car into the building and an active gas leak.

After the incident, the building was immediately evacuated.

According to police, an adult woman inadvertently drove into the building and gas was actively leaking from a classroom kitchen.

Authorities said the gas was quickly shut off and multiple fans were used to ventilate the gas from the building.

No injuries were reported.

