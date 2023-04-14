Dunkin' Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Coffee Flavor — Permanently

Every year, Dunkin's Butter Pecan Swirl flavor makes a brief return to the menu just before summer's arrival. But this year, the fan favorite is here to stay.

The fast-food chain just announced that the popular coffee flavor has earned a permanent spot on its menu, just in time for National Pecan Day.

Starting April 26, Butter Pecan Swirl will be sold all year long at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide. It's about time, too, since fans haven't been shy about expressing their devotion to the flavor since it was first introduced in 2013.

There’s even a Change.org petition urging the company to make the flavor a permanent menu item. As of this writing, it has 1,621 signatures out of its goal of 2,500.

"Butter Pecan is just too good of a flavor to only make a brief appearance once a year," reads the petition description. "Let BP join the ranks among French Vanilla Swirl, Mocha, and Caramel as a permanent fixture!"

I need Dunkin to bring back butter pecan — Gisselle Joy (@kingj0yxo) April 6, 2023

Over the past 10 years, Butter Pecan Swirl has popped up for a limited time annually, but it's been like Taco Bell's Nacho Fries: a fleeting treat that disappears in a flash.

According to a press release from Dunkin', it's the second most popular flavor (the Pumpkin powerhouse beat it out).

When is butter pecan flavor coming back to Dunkin’ Donuts ? — F i s a h ♎️ (@ToldByJESS) March 22, 2023

Dunkin’ customers have always gone nuts over the seasonal flavor, which features notes of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream, and they've frequently taken to social media — whether on Twitter or TikTok — to ask the company to bring it back for good.

@maddydaye @Dunkin' still begging for butter pecan to be a permanent flavor ♬ original sound - Maddy Daye

Now, their prayers have finally been answered, and customers can order the flavor in multiple varieties, including hot or iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee or frozen chocolate. The company even teased some additional pecan news to come later this month.

“On the 10-year anniversary of Butter Pecan Swirl’s debut, we knew it was time to make this adored flavor a core menu staple,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s chief marketing officer, in a statement to TODAY.com. “The requests from guests and our Dunkin’ teammates to make this Swirl a regular offering are staggering. We’re thrilled to finally grant their wish, making this a permanent delight for Dunkin’ fans to savor all year long.”

It's a happy day for Butter Pecan Swirl fans, but Dunkin' recently broke some customers' hearts when they announced the retirement of another popular menu item: the Dunkaccino.

“As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience," a Dunkin’ spokesperson told TODAY.com at the time. "The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future."

Last month, the company also announced its first-ever breakfast tacos, now available on menus nationwide.

